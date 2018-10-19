Missouri Dems Ban Video After Hidden Camera Captures McCaskill

Sen. Claire McCaskill’s campaign has started to ban recording of its events, an apparent response to behind-the-scenes footage of her campaign released by Project Veritas.
Project Veritas, run by James O’Keefe, began to release the hidden camera footage of McCaskill’s campaign early this week. The campaign quickly responded by putting up notices at its events banning individuals who intend to record.
A “recording notice” posted by the entrance of a Wednesday campaign event with volunteers, which can be read in full below, said anyone who enters must “agree to not record” and would be “asked to leave the event” if caught
Other video of McCaskill posted by campaign volunteers, such as footage of her saying she became “physically ill” when she learned Trump would be able to fill another Supreme Court vacancy, has also been used by her opponents. – READ MORE