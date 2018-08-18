Attorney: Former IT Aide Imran Awan Deserves No Jail Time Because Trump, Republicans Were Mean

An attorney filed a sentencing memo on behalf of former House IT aide Imran Awan, claiming that President Donald Trump, other Republicans, and “conspiratorial media” attacks serve as a sufficient substitute for jail time for his client’s bank fraud conviction.

Attorney Chris Gowen, a former aide to Hillary Clinton, argued to Judge Tanya Chutkan, a President Barack Obama-appointee, that Imran should be spared jail, in part because of Trump, who engaged in “incoherent rambling” about the former IT aide.

“Considering … the conduct of several government officials, including the president of the United States, Imran Awan respectfully requests this court to sentence him to time served with a fine of $4,004,” Gowen wrote in the sentencing memo filed Wednesday.

Imran pleaded guilty to lying on a loan application on July 3. He was also banned from the House network in February 2017 after congressional investigators alleged he made “unauthorized access” to House computers and other cyber violations, but faced no charges related to this.

Awan will be sentenced on Tuesday and prosecutors have only asked for probation. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump brought up former congressional systems administrator Imran Awan for the second time in a week.

He told Tucker Carlson Tuesday night: Am I disappointed that they’re not looking at all of the crooked things taking place on the other side?

Like the Pakistani man who left with these three servers, knew everything about Shultz, knew everything, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and I think he even had three servers, I believe they even have them, and they don’t want to use them.

Imran had access to the Democratic Caucus’ server, but there’s no evidence he “had three servers.”

In Helsinki, Trump said: What happened to the servers of the Pakistani gentleman that worked on the DNC? Where are those servers? They’re missing? Where are they? – READ MORE