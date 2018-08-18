Elway Reveals He Offered Kaepernick Contract, ‘He Had His Chance’ (VIDEO)

Denver Broncos’ general manager John Elway stated on Thursday that his team will not be signing controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick, explaining “he had his chance.”

Following reports that the Broncos may be looking for a veteran quarterback as a backup to starter Case Keenum, Elway was asked during a news conference if Kaepernick was “a viable option.”

“You know what, and I said this a while ago: Colin had his chance to be here. We offered him a contract. He didn’t take it,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer answered. “As I said in my deposition, I don’t know if I’ll be legally able to say this, but he’s had his chance to be here. He passed it.”

ESPN reported that Elway gave a deposition in May for Kaepernick’s attorneys as part of their client’s collusion case against the National Football League. – READ MORE

Colin Kaepernick was among a dozen honorees who received a human and civil rights award from the National Education Association.

Kaepernick was given the NEA’s President’s Award to recognize his work “to fight racial oppression through education and social justice activism” through the Know Your Rights Camp, a campaign that is fully funded by the footballer.

The youth camp aims “to raise awareness on higher education, self empowerment, and instruction to properly interact with law enforcement in various scenarios,” according to its website.

“The human and civil rights champions we honor tonight are the epitome of the fierce urgency of now that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., spoke about in his ‘I Have a Dream speech,'” NEA President Lily Eskelsen García said Sunday. “Through their deeds and actions, they have demonstrated remarkable courage and conviction to stand up for racial and social justice. They have shown an unrelenting resolve and ferocity to make a real difference for public education, students and our nation’s future. They are shining examples of social justice activism, fighting against injustices every day, and making sure that our great nation lives up to its promise.” – READ MORE