Liberal Media Demands Manafort Jurors Names and Addresses be Released So they Can Be Stalked and Harassed

“I don’t feel right if I release their names,” Ellis said, according to Fox News’ Jake Gibson. “I think there would be a substantial amount of people afraid… to do so would create a risk of harm to them.”

Fox News noted that the other news organizations that tried to obtain the information include The Washington Post, The New York Times, the Associated Press, NBC, Politico, and BuzzFeed — all of which are widely viewed as left-leaning.

“I had no idea this case would excite these emotions, quite frankly,” Ellis said. – READ MORE

Judge T.S. Ellis III revealed in open court Friday that he has received death threats relating to his presiding over Paul Manafort’s trial for bank and tax fraud at a federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

The judge has since retained the protection of the U.S. Marshals Service.

“I have the marshal’s protection,” Ellis said. “I don’t even go to the hotel alone. I won’t even reveal the name of the hotel.”

