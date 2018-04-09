Attorney For Stormy Daniels Says To ‘Expect A Major Announcement’ About The ‘Thug’ Who Allegedly Threatened His Client Over Trump Story

On Saturday, Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti sent out the following tweet:

Expect a major announcement in the coming days regarding our efforts to identify the thug who threatened Ms. Clifford in Las Vegas in 2011 to “leave Trump alone” while making reference to her little girl. You can run but you can’t hide. #thugsearch #seriousconsequences #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 7, 2018

The tweet indicates that Avenatti may be able to identify the individual who allegedly threatened Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) in 2011. Either that, or there are credible leads as to his identity. – READ MORE

