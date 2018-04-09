Al Sharpton Announces Plan To Steal Parkland Survivors’ Limelight

“Never let a good crisis go to waste.” That famous piece of political “wisdom” seems to have become the motto of gun control advocates in the wake of Parkland … and now it appears to be the credo of one of the most famous pot-stirrers in all of politics.

Al Sharpton has finally figured out how to inject himself into the gun control debate. The aging civil rights figure has teamed up with a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas to hold a rally at Trump Tower in New York in June, according to The Associated Press.

No, Sharpton hasn’t recruited David Hogg. That would be far too much smugness in one place.

“Aalayah Eastmond, a junior at Stoneman Douglas High School, was at Sharpton’s National Action Network in Harlem for the minister’s weekly meetings,” the AP explained. “Sixteen-year-old Eastmond was in class Feb. 14 when a gunman fired through a window, sparing her but eventually killing 17 people.”

While the more well-known Hogg has railed against adults and angrily declared that “old a– parents” don’t know how to use democracy, Eastmond seems to be taking a different approach. The 63-year-old and gray-haired Al Sharpton certainly isn’t the first thing that springs to mind when thinking about a youth revolution.

“The rally is set to take place on June 2, at the start of New York’s Gun Violence Awareness Month,” The Hillexplained about Sharpton and Eastmond’s planned event. – READ MORE

