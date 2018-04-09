CNN Guest: Trump Trying To Scare ‘White People In His Base’ With ‘Fear Politics’ (VIDEO)

The Hill’s Brent Budowsky appeared on CNN’s “New Day Saturday” and claimed that President Trump is trying to use fear to persuade “the white people in his base” on illegal immigration.

“What’s really happening here is that Trump sees a shot on Fox News about a caravan, and he plays the politics of trying to persuade, to be honest, the white people in his base that the hordes of Hispanics coming from foreign countries are going to invade the United States. That’s utter nonsense. It’s fear politics,” Budowsky said. – READ MORE

