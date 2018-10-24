Attendance at Trump’s Nevada rally quadruples Obama event total at UNLV arena

President Trump’s rally on Saturday in Elko County, Nevada, drew approximately four times the number of attendees as former President Obama’s own rally in the state Monday.

The Elko Daily Free Press reported that Trump spoke to roughly 8,500 supporters at a regional airport in the northeastern Nevada mining town. (The president made a major foreign policy announcement at the conclusion of that rally, declaring that the U.S. will pull out of a decades-old nuclear weapons treaty with Russia.)

Two days later, former President Obama took credit for the nation’s soaring economy and bashed President Trump before a crowd of only 2,000, ABC News reported. The venue, the Cox Pavilion at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, seats between 2,154 and 3,286 people, depending on its configuration.

“When you hear all this talk about economic miracles, remember who started it,” Obama told his audience. “I hope people realize there’s a pattern that every time [Republicans] run things into the ground and we’ve got to clean it up.”

A UNLV spokesperson told Fox News she was unaware why the state’s Democratic Party chose not to hold the rally at the adjacent Thomas & Mack Center, which she confirmed could seat between 3,600 and 19,000. – READ MORE