The National Anthem Is Coming Back to the Public Airwaves at the Start of Each Day

While some athletes and others controversially kneel during the playing of the national anthem or otherwise dishonor our flag and our country — now comes some good news for all patriots.

Across the nation, Nexstar Television stations — owned by Nexstar Media Group — will be bringing back “The Star-Spangled Banner” to the airwaves.

This time — unlike from decades ago — the anthem will play at the start of each day’s programming.

“The 171 Nexstar TV stations across the country are going to bring the national anthem back to the public airwaves — a place the anthem has been missing from for far too long,” an article in Western Journal noted.

“When television first began to spread across the country, stations regularly closed the broadcast day by airing test patterns and ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’” it also mentioned.

Now, starting on September 2, these stations will begin playing the anthem again — at the beginning of each day.