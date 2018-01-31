Atheists Get Destroyed by Epic Ben Carson Mic Drop After Complaining About Bible Study

When an atheist group sued Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson over his Bible study, he didn’t just go off on them. He mic-dropped them.

In an epic Facebook statement after a lawsuit from the notorious atheist group Freedom from Religion Foundation, Carson said he “refuse(d) to be intimidated by anti-religious groups into relinquishing my spirituality or religious beliefs.”

“One of the principles of our nation‘s founding is freedom of religion. I will not stop being a Christian while in service to this country, in fact, it is my faith that helps me serve the nation even better. The relentless attacks on the spirituality of our nation must be resisted. We are not like everyone else, which is precisely the reason that we rose so rapidly from obscurity to become the most powerful and free nation in history.

“We sometimes smugly say that we won the cold war with the Soviet Union, but it was Joseph Stalin, the Russian tyrant who said the United States could be destroyed from within by eroding three things: our patriotism, our morality, and our spirituality,” Carson concluded.

“These things are currently under severe attack. We the people must decide who we are and what we stand for. If we don’t, the ending of the Cold War might change dramatically.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Since taking office, President Donald Trump’s cabinet has engaged in weekly Bible studies. According to CBN News, Capitol Ministries founder Ralph Drollinger, who leads studies at the U.S. House and Senate, also leads them at the White House.

CBN News reported that attendees include Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, and CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

However, on Thursday, the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a lawsuit against Secretary Ben Carson’s Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The state/church watchdog claimed HUD repeatedly denied fee waivers on Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests “where disclosure of the requested documents is likely to cast the agency or HUD Secretary Ben Carson in a negative light.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Trump held a cabinet meeting today at the White House with his senior staff in attendance. The president spoke about the imminent passage of tax reform for the GOP and his new foreign policy. Before the meeting, Trump asked Ben Carson to say a prayer. Trump also had a message for the media built in.

Trump said “I’m going to ask Ben Carson to pray,” before gesturing to the media in the room, saying, “You can stay if you want to because you need the prayer more than I do, I think.”

Trump continued “Maybe a good solid prayer and they’ll be honest. Ben is that possible?”. – READ MORE