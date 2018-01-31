VIDEO: Man Kicked out of CNN HQ After Guard Sees His Shirt

In a viral Facebook video posted by Kari Leadingham, a young man is seen being asked to leave the CNN building in Atlanta because of his shirt.

“Well we were enjoying the Atlanta Boat Show and went for a dinner break at the CNN building. Got kicked out for a T-shirt our friend wore,” Leadingham explained in the post.

You can hear the man in the video saying, “I’m getting kicked out for wearing a CNN shirt…just so it’s clear….This is the country we’re living in.” – READ MORE

To demonstrate just how far down the drain their standards for news and analysis were, CNN spent a couple minutes before the State of the Union Tuesday wondering if First Lady Melania Trump’s outfit was designed to protest the President, her own husband.

Just before the 9 p.m. hour, CNN White House Reporter Kate Bennett was trying to read the tea leaves to understand why Melania didn’t ride with Donald to the Capitol:

She did drive up separately this evening from the White House to the capitol … We do hear from the White House, however Wolf, they will be driving home together. The President and the First Lady will share the ride home. But it is, again, bucking tradition that she drove up on her own. – READ MORE

CNN morning anchor Chris Cuomo invited Ari Fleischer on his program Monday morning after the former Republican White House press secretary accused the show of being hostile to President Trump.

Fleischer had tweeted that he had been watching CNN’s morning programming and saw that it was unfair to Republicans and Trump.

I’ve been watching CNN’s morning show recently. It seems to have two main topics. 1) What did Trump/GOP do wrong? 2) How bad is the collusion story for Donald Trump. If you’re a Democrat guest , you’re free to speak. If you’re a Republican, you’ll always be interrupted. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 29, 2018

“I’ve been watching CNN’s morning show recently,” Fleischer said. “It seems to have two main topics. 1) What did Trump/GOP do wrong? 2) How bad is the collusion story for Donald Trump. If you’re a Democrat guest, you’re free to speak. If you’re a Republican, you’ll always be interrupted.” – READ MORE