‘Technical issue’: Sanders suddenly can’t hear when asked about worker bonuses after tax cut (VIDEO)
Bernie Sanders suffered an ill-timed “technical issue” during a live interview over the weekend that may have saved him from praising President Trump.
After being told the tax cuts are “gaining in popularity,” Sanders was asked, “Are you glad that these people have more money in their pockets.”
Awkwardly staring at the camera,” Sanders looked up and said, “Are we having a technical issue here?” – READ MORE
Self-identified “national socialist” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) couldn’t let Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) speak for him in the Democratic response to Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address. But, in a perfect metaphor for his economic system, Sanders’ own response experienced “technical difficulties.”
For almost a full three minutes, Sanders’ response was down, and the screen read, “We will be back momentarily!”
“Well, as they say, technology is great when it works, so if you’re still with us, we appreciate it very much,” the socialist senator said when the video started again.
And now Bernie Sanders' #SOTU response feed isn't working.
Thanks for demonstrating how this would work in a socialist country, Bernie! pic.twitter.com/8iTbYGTs1G
— America Rising PAC (@AmericaRising) January 31, 2018
Sanders’ preferred economic system, socialism, aims to achieve the public ownership of the means of production. This big government approach sounds good in theory, but it has proved disastrous in application, often imposed by government heavy-handedness and resulting in all kinds of shortages. – READ MORE
