Russian media slam McCain: Maverick Republican ‘not shy about throwing American troops in harm’s way’

Russian state TV called Sen. John McCain “an implacable opponent of Russia, who supported even tougher sanctions” in the wake of the Arizona Republican’s death, while Russia Today said he was “was not shy about throwing American troops in harm’s way.”

“No tribute from Russian state tv, as it reports the death of John McCain: ‘He was an implacable opponent of Russia, who supported even tougher sanctions,” BBC News Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg tweeted on Sunday.

No tribute from Russian state tv, as it reports the death of John McCain: “He was an implacable opponent of Russia, who supported even tougher sanctions…” pic.twitter.com/uNzrbweoYz — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) August 26, 2018

The sentiment on Moscow-based Russia Today, which is also owned by the Kremlin and is available on some cable systems in the U.S., was more harsh.

“In his 36 years of service in Congress, McCain had acquired a reputation as a maverick Republican who was not shy about throwing American troops in harm’s way,” it said. “Over the years, McCain advocated for military intervention in a number of countries including Bosnia, Kosovo, Georgia, North Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, and Mali.” – READ MORE

McCain’s letter included poetic phrases about his love of America and his gratitude to his family and his nation — and his feeling that even when ill, he was indeed the luckiest of men.

But wrapped inside his patriotic statement were stinging words of caution to all Americans.

“We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe,” McCain’s statement read.

“We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals, rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been,” he continued.

“Like most people, I have regrets. But I would not trade a day of my life, in good or bad times, for the best day of anyone else’s.”

McCain also noted, “We are 325 million opinionated, vociferous individuals. We argue and compete and sometimes even vilify each other in our raucous public debates.”

Noting today’s political discord, he also advised Americans in his statement, “But we have always had so much more in common with each other than in disagreement. If only we remember that and give each other the benefit of the presumption that we all love our country, we will get through these challenging times. We will come through them stronger than before. We always do.”

He concluded, “Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here. Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history.” – READ MORE