WATCH: CNN Shuts Down Democrat’s Collusion Conspiracy

CNN’s Anderson Cooper shuts down Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell’s collusion conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/PPHRcvsPSq — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 7, 2018

On Friday, CNN’s Anderson Cooper shut down a conspiracy theory from a Democratic lawmaker who suggested that one of Donald Trump’s associates was connected to WikiLeaks.

Appearing on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) brought up the messages that were discovered between Trump’s longtime friend Roger Stone and WikiLeaks as he suggested that the American public was not being told the truth about what happened.

“The larger issue here is, I do not believe that the Trump team, the family, the candidate, and associates like Stone are not coming clean,” Swalwell said. “I am here in Muscatine, Iowa, Anderson, talking to voters and what they are saying to me is, ‘just come clean, just tell us the truth so we can better protect the ballot box when we go to vote this November.’” – READ MORE

