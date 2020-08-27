At Least 13 Killed In Peru Nightclub Stampede Triggered By Police ‘Social Distancing’ Raid

In an example of COVID-19-related law enforcement gone horribly awry, 13 people were killed in a deadly stampede, as patrons tried to flee a surprise police raid on a crowded Lima, Peru nightclub on Saturday night.

At least 6 people were seriously injured, including 3 cops.

Orlando Velasco Mujica, general of the Peruvian National Police Police, told CNN that police were summoned to the Thomas Restobar in the Los Olivos district of Lima, Peru’s capital city, on Saturday evening. They were ordered to shut down an illegal party, where officials believed more than 120 people were in attendance.

Peru is struggling with one of Latin America’s deadliest and most devastating outbreaks. Strict docial distancing measures have been mandated nationwide, along with a 10 pm curfew in an effort to slow the virus’s spread.

Despite taking strict preventative measures early on, Peru has racked up more than 576,000 cases, and more than 27,000 deaths, according to JHU. The country has Latin America’s second-highest infection rate. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --