Riot Police Storm Paris Bar Over No Social Distancing

Footage out of Paris, France shows riot police storming a bar and beating people with truncheons because they were not properly ‘social distancing’.

The incident occurred during the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, which the bar-goers were watching on television.

Around a dozen fully kitted out riot cops raided the bar and violently removed people from the premises.

“According to Paris police officials, the crowd was dispersed because some people were not wearing face coverings or were failing to follow social distancing rules,” reports Sky News.

More than 200 people receive a police caution for not wearing face masks.

The incident is made even more bizarre by the fact that the people inside the bar were behaving peacefully, while actual riots were taking place across the rest of the city.

According to RT, the streets of the French capital “descended into chaos, with multiple incidents of vandalism and looting.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --