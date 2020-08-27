Trump says he will send federal law enforcement, National Guard to Kenosha after Jacob Blake shooting

President Trump on Wednesday said he will send federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, Wis. to restore “law and order” amid days of unrest in the city.

“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets,” the president tweeted Wednesday. “My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance. (Portland should do the same!)”

The president added: “TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!”

The president’s tweets come after 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot at close range in the back by city police officers, leaving him partially paralyzed.

New footage emerged Tuesday of the moments before Blake was shot multiple times by a White Wisconsin police officer as Blake tried to get into his vehicle. The video reportedly captured Blake engaged in a struggle with at least two Kenosha police officers, and shows an officer appearing to try to restrain him before he manages to get up and walks to the driver’s side door, the clip shows. – READ MORE

