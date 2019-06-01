At least 12 deaths and several injuries at Virginia Beach municipal complex, police say; shooter also dead: reports

A disgruntled city employee shot and killed 12 people and injured four more Friday when he opened fire inside a Virginia Beach municipal building before he was killed by police, authorities said Friday.

DeWayne Craddock, 40, was a longtime public utility worker who made multiple firearm purchases in recent weeks, officials told the Wall Street Journal. Police did not release the suspect’s name or describe a possible motive for the attack.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said at a news conference. “The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbor, colleagues.”

Four people were in surgery Friday night, Virginia Beach police Chief Jim Cervera said.

The suspected shooter died in a gunfight with police officers. A police officer was also wounded, but was saved by his bullet-proof vest, Cervera said.