Washington ‘sanctuary’ law means Gov. Inslee should step down or be held in contempt, arrested, sheriff says

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee should step down, be held in contempt or arrested for approving a “sanctuary” law, according to the Spokane County sheriff.

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told host Harris Faulkner on “Outnumbered Overtime” Inslee took the same oath of office that he did, promising to respect federal law.

“You’re saying is committing a crime, basically,” Faulkner said.

“I am,” Knezovich responded. “He took the same oath that I did to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the laws thereof.”

WASHINGTON GOV. JAY INSLEE SIGNS ‘SANCTUARY’ STATE LAW

"If you don't want to enforce your own laws, then either step down or be held in contempt of Congress or be arrested for obstruction – but do not impede and badmouth your ICE agents for doing their job."


