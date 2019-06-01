WATCH: Trey Gowdy decimates Adam Schiff for claiming Republicans privately tell him to oppose Trump

Trey Gowdy, the former congressman from South Carolina, decimated Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in a brutal interview on Fox News about the repercussions from the Mueller report.

Charles Payne asked Gowdy to comment on the assertion from Schiff that many Republicans were privately encouraging him to continue opposing the president, but they were too cowardly to say it publicly.

“Well let’s just get the top line out of the way, I don’t know a single Republican who gives a damn what Adam Schiff thinks of him or her or the Republican party,” Gowdy responded.

“There are three kinds of Republican Adam really likes, those that vote with Democrats, those that lose, and those that die, and for most of us that’s too steep a price to pay to curry favor with Adam Schiff,” he explained. – READ MORE