Woke Oscar Ratings Collapse 20 Percent to All-Time Low

Ratings for Sunday night’s 2020 Oscar ceremony collapsed by double digits to hit an all-time low.

Last year, the Oscars earned 29.6 million viewers, a bit of an increase over the 2018’s disastrous 26.5 million, which was also the previous record holder for all-time low Oscar ratings.

This Sunday, only 23.6 million tuned in. That’s a jaw-dropping 20 percent dive over last year, and an 11 percent dive from the previous all-time low.

What a failure…

Gee, I wonder what excuse the sycophant entertainment outlets will come up with this time?

You see, in the past, whenever the public turned away from the Academy Awards in droves, the sycophants blamed it on the Best Picture nominees, the fact that not enough popular movies were in the running. – READ MORE

