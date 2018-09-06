Asia Argento Now Claims That Underage Boy Raped HER

Asia Argento now claims that Jimmy Bennett, then 17, was the one who raped her and not, as he claims, the other way around in 2013.

Bennett last month charged that Argento sexually assaulted him when she was 37 and he was 17. Days after the allegations emerged, TMZ obtained text messages allegedly sent by Argento to a friend that said she had sex with Bennett at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Marina del Rey, California.

But her attorney, Mark Jay Heller, now says that Bennett’s allegations are not true, and it was Bennett who was the aggressor. He claims Argento’s boyfriend, the late Anthony Bourdain, agreed to pay Bennett $380,000 simply to protect her.

"Asia does not intend to prosecute Bennett for his conduct and recognizes that his unfortunate past, his stalled acting career, and a lawsuit against his own parents for allegedly misappropriating more than a million and a half dollars from his account might explain his desperation to seek money from Asia and Bourdain for this falsely alleged incident that took place more than 5 years ago,' her attorney said.

CNN has stopped streaming episodes of Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” that feature his girlfriend, Asia Argento, after she faced allegations of sexual assault.

BuzzFeed reported Saturday that the network had removed episodes with Argento.

The news comes weeks after The New York Times reported that Argento paid fellow actor Jimmy Bennett $380,000 when he accused her of sexually assaulting him.

Bennett accused Argento of assaulting him when he was 17 and she was 37, according to the Times, which added that he alleged that the trauma he experienced from the event harmed his work and income as well as his mental health.