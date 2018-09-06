Actress Issa Rae Threatens To Ax Her Own Show If Melania Likes It — The First Lady Calls Her Bluff

Actress Issa Rae threatened to cancel her HBO show “Insecure” if Melania Trump liked the program, so the first lady’s office called her bluff.

On Wednesday, the spokesperson for the first lady’s office, Stephanie Grisham, responded, “Alert: FYI @IssaRae, @FLOTUS likes your show! @HBO @PageSix @glamourmag @theinquisitr.”

https://twitter.com/StephGrisham45/status/1037366049598054406

The comments came in response to Rae, who shared in an article published Tuesday with Glamour, how she felt the day Michelle Obama told her how much she loved the Season 2 finale of the show in 2017.- READ MORE

The latest theory resurrected by denizens of the interweb (who clearly have a lot of time on their hands) is that first lady Melania Trump’s recent appearances aren’t “Melania Trump” at all.

The sneaky impostor, they posit, is a clever body double.

To what end, one might ask, might such an elaborate ruse be advantageous to either Melania Trump herself or the administration?

That answer requires a good bit of imagination and a determined willingness to suspend disbelief.

Theories on what is driving the need for an (imaginary) body double range from the death of FLOTUS (believe it or not) or a physical incapacity — to an unwillingness to lend her support to her spouse, the president of the United States, in any way, shape, or form.

One self-proclaimed “Melania expert,” whose Twitter bio indicates she is a developmental cognitive scientist and professor at the prestigious Notre Dame, for one, is convinced about this.

“I’m a Melania expert,” Dr. Nicole McNeil tweeted. “And I agree this is not her. This can’t be real life that we have a POTUS using a body double for his wife, can it?”- READ MORE