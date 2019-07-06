As Colin Kaepernick trashes Betsy Ross flag, 13 children become US citizens on Fourth of July — at Betsy Ross House in Philly

One might assume the leftist declarations of ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick — whose racism complaint prompted Nike to cancel its sale of Betsy Ross-flag sneakers this week — might hold sway in one of the more liberal cities in America: Philadelphia.

But despite Kaepernick trashing the iconic flag as a symbol of slavery, an annual event in the City of Brotherly Love went right ahead as scheduled on the Fourth of July: 13 children became American citizens at the Betsy Ross House, KYW-AM reported.

It was the 15th annual event during which each child rings a bell once commemorating the 13 original colonies, the station said.

The children — ranging in age from 6 to 12 — also took the oath of allegiance and received citizenship through their naturalized parents, WPVI-TV reported.