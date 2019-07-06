Green Beret Knocks USWNT Star for Protesting During Anthem, Snubbing WH: It ‘Breaks My Heart’

During an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning, former Green Beret Sgt. Tim Kennedy was pressed for his reaction to Rapinoe’s refusal to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and her recent comment saying that she would not go “to the f**king White House.”

Kennedy responded by saying that it was “sad” and “disappointing” to see the soccer star protesting during the national anthem and that the act “demonstrates what they don’t understand” about America.

“We’re an imperfect country, and we have been, but we’re the greatest country in the world,” the former Green Beret said. “And an opportunity to represent to the world really how spectacular we are and what kind of a place it is to live here, I think they’re just wasting that opportunity.”

Kennedy continued on to say that Rapinoe and the other women’s team stars who are blasting the president are in a “privileged position” by “representing” the U.S. in the World Cup and that he could not “imagine having an American flag on your shoulder” and not showing the unity of the American people when the “whole entire world is watching you.”

"It kind of breaks my heart," Kennedy added.