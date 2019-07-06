Utah teachers attend firearms drills to prepare for active shooters

At least 30 Utah teachers banded together for a series of training sessions in which police instructed them on using guns in response to an active-shooter situation.

The training, held in a warehouse that looks like a school but also functions as a shooting range, showed teachers how to disarm a gunman, where to shoot on the body and how to properly aim and unload a firearm. Officers leading the training also went over de-escalation techniques, self-defense and medical responses such as how to pack a wound and tie a tourniquet on a child.

Utah law allows licensed gun owners to bring their concealed weapons in public schools, and is one of several states in the country, including Florida and Texas, to do so.

BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE LOSES ACCREDITATION AFTER SCHOOL MASSACRE, FLORIDA AIRPORT SHOOTING: REPORT

“If teachers are going to be bringing firearms into schools, let’s make sure they know how to handle them safely,” Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith said.

About half the teachers brought their own handguns to the shooting range and many who attended the sessions — which have become increasingly popular and now has a waitlist to attend — felt reassured by the training. – READ MORE