True Pundit

Politics

Over 70 percent of Americans see media as ‘fake news,’ a Monmouth University poll shows

Posted on by
Share:

A majority of Americans — 77 percent — said traditional news outlets are “fake news,” according to a Monmouth University poll published Monday.

Twenty-five percent say that “fake news” is a story where the facts are incorrect, while 65 percent say it is editorial decisions made by various outlets. Thirty-one percent of people believe this happens “regularly,” and 46 percent say it’s occasional.

A vast majority point to social media as a major problem. Sixty percent say the sites are “partly” responsible for spreading fake news, and 87 percent say outside groups are trying to push fake news stories on sites like Facebook and YouTube – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Over 70 percent of Americans see media as ‘fake news’: Monmouth University poll
Over 70 percent of Americans see media as ‘fake news’: Monmouth University poll

A majority of Americans — 77 percent — said traditional news outlets are “fake news,” according to a Monmouth University poll published Monday.
The Washington Times The Washington Times
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: