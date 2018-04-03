Over 70 percent of Americans see media as ‘fake news,’ a Monmouth University poll shows

A majority of Americans — 77 percent — said traditional news outlets are “fake news,” according to a Monmouth University poll published Monday.

Twenty-five percent say that “fake news” is a story where the facts are incorrect, while 65 percent say it is editorial decisions made by various outlets. Thirty-one percent of people believe this happens “regularly,” and 46 percent say it’s occasional.

A vast majority point to social media as a major problem. Sixty percent say the sites are “partly” responsible for spreading fake news, and 87 percent say outside groups are trying to push fake news stories on sites like Facebook and YouTube – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1