A Texas man planned to carry out a mass killing. His grandmother is being credited for stopping him.

William Patrick Williams, 19, is behind bars after reportedly planning to execute a massacre at a local hotel. He reportedly planned to have police kill him during the planned event.

His grandmother, however, came forward and told authorities that she was deeply concerned for Williams’ mental and emotional state, and notified them that he’d purchased an AK-47 weapon in recent days.

Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said that Williams reportedly told his grandmother that he’d purchased the weapon and planned to carry out an attack.

His grandmother, who remains unnamed at the time of this writing, convinced him to go to a local hospital.

Federal agents arrested Williams on Thursday after his hospital stay. During a search of Williams' hotel room, federal agents discovered the AK-47 along with 17 full magazines, knives, and black tactical clothing.