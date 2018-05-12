Avenatti claims donations pay his fees in Stormy Daniels case

The attorney representing Stormy Daniels on Thursday said donations are paying his fees as he represents Stormy Daniels in her legal fight against President Trump.

In a statement, Michael Avenatti fired back at critics who have questioned whether he is being paid by opponents of the president.

“No political party or PAC is funding this effort,” he said. “No left wing conspiracy group is behind this. And no big fat cat political donors are leading the charge. Get over it.”

Avenatti said all his legal fees are being paid either by Daniels, an adult-film actress whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, or by donations that they have received from an internet campaign.

“Once again (for at least the 20th time)- ALL fees and expenses of this case have either been funded by our client, Ms. Stephanie Clifford, or by donations from our crowdjustice.com page. Please re-read that if you are unclear. Read it again if need be. Keep reading it until you get it,” Avenatti said in the statement. “This is a search for the truth. And in the spirit of Ms. Clifford’s courage, we are not going away anytime soon.”

Avenatti’s statement came after pollster Mark Penn wrote a column in The Hill inquiring as to how the attorney has been paid, saying there is something “fishy” about his legal tactics. – READ MORE

