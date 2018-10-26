Arizona troopers’ union pulls support from Democrat opposing GOP’s McSally in Senate race

An Arizona union that represents state public safety employees withdrew its endorsement of U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema this week after its members said the executive board voted on the endorsement without their input.

Sinema, a Democrat, is locked in a tight U.S. Senate race against U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, a Republican, for the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Jeff Flake.

After members objected to the board’s actions, the Arizona State Troopers Association polled its members in an email Monday, asking whether they wanted to endorse Sinema or stay neutral, the Arizona Republic reported.

The poll indicated “the membership has indicated a preference to stay neutral.”

“All members are encouraged to vote for the candidate they personally support,” the email said. “AZTroopers will refrain from any political statements concerning the race until the conclusion of the election.”– READ MORE