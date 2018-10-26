Satan-Worshiping Girls Planned To Kill Classmates, Drink Their Blood

Florida law enforcement officials said on Wednesday that they foiled a plot by two Satan-worshipping middle school girls this week who planned to kill over a dozen smaller children, eat their flesh, and then drink their blood.

The 6th and 7th-grade girls, ages 11 and 12 respectively, were arrested at Bartow Middle School on Tuesday after they brought weapons to the school and admitted to plotting the attack. ABC Action News reports:

When asked about motivation, the girls reportedly told police that they were Satan worshipers. According to police, the girls planned to drink their victims’ blood out of the goblet they were found with. They also discussed eating their victims’ flesh and leaving body parts at the school’s entrance before killing themselves.

"They noted that they wanted to kill at least 15 people and were waiting in the bathroom to find smaller kids that they could overpower to be their victims," Bartow Police Chief Joe Hall said. "I believe that these two small children, I'm going to call them small children, they are only 11 and 12, seriously sat down and plotted to do bodily harm to another student at school."