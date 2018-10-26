Gillum Implied He Didn’t Know He Supported Anti-Police Manifesto. Here’s The Real Story.

But here’s how disingenuous Gillum is; by signing the Freedom Pledge, he actually supports the Freedom Papers, a lengthy booklet issued by The Dream Defenders, as the Freedom Pledge states, “I pledge my support for the Freedom Papers.”
As Jeff Bell, president of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association, pointed out on Fox News, within the Freedom Papers is this statement: “Police were never meant to serve me and you … Police and prisons since their founding have always been about safety for the haves while wreaking havoc for the have-nots.”
The Freedom Papers also state, “Police and prisons have no place in ‘justice.’ Police and prisons aren’t just racist but they work to enforce the separations of rich and poor.” – READ MORE