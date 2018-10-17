‘Are You for Having Your Government Run By a Mob?’: Lindsey Graham Simplifies the 2018 Midterms (VIDEO)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) still isn’t over how some Democrats treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing, and he wants American voters to keep it in mind when they cast their midterm ballots on November 6.

Sen. Graham was the strongest voice defending Kavanaugh during the hearing, dropping many one-liners in the process.

Now, the senator believes that the confirmation of Kavanaugh and the mob-like reaction from some on the left will be the driving force for voters in the 2018 midterm elections.

He explained his reasoning during an interview on “Fox & Friends.” – READ MORE