WHOOPI GOLDBERG SAYS ACTRESSES USED SEX WITH UGLY MEN TO GET AHEAD

Whoopi Goldberg claimed Saturday that women in Hollywood used sex with “ugly-ass” men to forward their showbiz careers, and emphasized the importance of “[teaching] young women better.” She also accused American white men of “coming after” women.

At a recent live show in Leeds, U.K., Goldberg touched upon the issues surrounding the #MeToo movement, according to RadarOnline.

“Now there’s some things my mother always said to me that I knew were true,” Goldberg explained in a profanity-laden monologue.

“It’s like, if some guy said to me we’re gonna have a meeting up in my hotel room… you don’t f***ing go — you don’t go. And if you do, cop to it. Say, ‘That’s right, I went up there and had sex with that ugly-ass man so I could get an Oscar and a Tony,’” Goldberg continued.

"Am I talking about myself?" she asked rhetorically. "No. We have to teach young women better."