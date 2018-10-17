CNN Claims Voting Rights ‘Under Siege’ by Republicans, Spreads Misinformation (VIDEO)

On Monday’s New Day, CNN co-host John Berman claimed that voting rights in the U.S. are “under siege” in some states controlled by Republicans as he introduced a “Reality Check” segment by CNN analyst John Avlon.

The left-leaning CNN contributor misinformed the audience by repeating misinformation about voter purge laws in states like Ohio and Georgia as he wrongly suggested that voters could be kicked off the voting rolls simply for going a couple of years without voting.

However, as previously documented by NewsBusters, a voter must refrain from voting for about six years and also refuse to respond to an address verfication inquiry in that time before being dropped from the voter rolls.

Additionally, voters can apparently even show up in Ohio on Election Day several years after being dropped and still vote using provisional ballots if they verify that they still live in the same county as their previous registration.

In Georgia, voters are similarly dropped after seven years of not voting and failing to respond to the registrar. – READ MORE