Trump Clocks 2020 Dems During Ohio Rally: A Vote for Them Is a Vote for ‘Rise of Radical Socialism’

“A vote for any Democrat in 2020 is a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of our great, our beautiful, our wonderful American dream,” Trump said. “We’re not going to let our country ever go down the route of socialism.” – READ MORE