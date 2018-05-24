April: NRA Raises More than Double Three Biggest Gun Control Groups Combined

April donations to the NRA’s Political Victory Fund were over 2.5 times higher than donations to the three biggest gun control PACs combined.

Federal Election Commission filings show the NRA’s PAC took received $1,852,323.28 in donations. While that is roughly $600,000 less than the $2.4 million they raised in March, it is still many times higher than the amount given to the nation’s largest gun control PACs.

For example, the Washington Beacon reports that “the Giffords PAC raised $653,510.53 in April, Everytown for Gun Safety PAC raised $16,552.33, and the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence Voter Education Fund raised $4,015.00.” That makes a combined total of $674,077.86 for the gun control PACs, which is $1,178,245.42 less than the NRA’s PAC received. – READ MORE

