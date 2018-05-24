Family Of Adopted Daughter Reveals What Trump Privately Told Them Onstage While Honoring Their Story

Tuesday night, four-year-old Katharine Alexander was kissed onstage by the President of the United Staes in front of millions watching online and on television.

.@realDonaldTrump kisses 4-year-old Katharine Alexander, who was born with an opioid dependency and was adopted by Lisa & Bruce Alexander (dad holding her) and brought up on stage at the Annual Campaign for Life Gala in Washington. pic.twitter.com/0rVFxhoOsQ — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) May 23, 2018

Lisa and Bruce Alexander already have three of their own children. However, they felt “compelled by the Holy Spirit” to adopt late into their parenting years. After what the couple refers to as a “miracle” happened, they were able to adopt Katharine Alexander, days after her birth.

Trump introduced them and their story, and in typical fashion, asked the family to come onstage. The president said:

“Katherine is four years old, and she is full of incredible energy, spirit and talent. At the age of two — come on up, Katherine. She memorized ‘America the Beautiful.’ She recites poetry, and recently she announced to her dad that when she grows up, she wants to be a famous police officer and then when she gets tired of that, she wants to become president.

That’s OK with me.”

There was a private moment between the family and Trump as the cameras flashed.

“He was profoundly gracious,” Bruce said, “He thanked me for being an adoptive father and thanked me for what we have done as parents.”

Bruce said the president was far more interested in talking to his daughter. “He was really focused on Katharine,” Bruce said, “Speaking to little kids is a gift. He had a conversation with her. Asked her if she was enjoying her night.” – READ MORE

