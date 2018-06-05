Trump taunts NFL players after nixing Eagles’ White House visit

President Trump continued to blitz the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday hours after he canceled a White House ceremony with the Super Bowl champions and ​taunted NFL players by saying there’ll be no “escaping to locker rooms.”

We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

We have had many Championship teams recently at the White House including the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Penguins, New England Patriots, Alabama and Clemson National Champions, and many others. National Anthem & more great music today at 3:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

“We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus​,” he posted on his Twitter account. “Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!​”​

​Trump was referring to the new NFL policy that calls for players to stand on the field for the national anthem or remain in the locker room. – READ MORE

