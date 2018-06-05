True Pundit

Politics Sports

Trump taunts NFL players after nixing Eagles’ White House visit

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump continued to blitz the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday hours after he canceled a White House ceremony with the Super Bowl champions and ​taunted NFL players by saying there’ll be no “escaping to locker rooms.”

“We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus​,” he posted on his Twitter account. “Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!​”​

​Trump was referring to the new NFL policy that calls for players to stand on the field for the national anthem or remain in the locker room. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump taunts NFL players after nixing Eagles’ White House visit
Trump taunts NFL players after nixing Eagles’ White House visit

President Trump continued to blitz the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday hours after he canceled a White House ceremony with the Super Bowl champions and ​taunted NFL players by saying there’ll …

New York Post New York Post
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: