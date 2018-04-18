James Comey: I’m leaving the Republican Party

Disgraced former FBI director James Comey says he is leaving the Republican party because it is lost its way under the leadership President Donald Trump.

Both political parties are not singing the praises of the former FBI director fired for incompetence. They continued to call him out in the public eye and what you are witnessing on a daily basis is the result of his tissue paper feelings.

From Mediaite:

“No,” Comey replied. “The Republican party has left me, and many others.” Comey cited the website started by the RNC to undermine his media tour, inspired by President Donald Trump’srhetoric, called “LyinComey.com.” “I just think they’ve lost their way and I can’t be associated with it,” he said. Comey noted that the changes to the Republican party happened “probably over the Trump presidency.” “These people don’t represent anything I believe in.” “I see the Republican Party, as near as I can tell, reflects now entirely Donald Trump’s values,” Comey continued. “It doesn’t reflect values at all. It’s transactional, it’s ego-driven, it’s in service to his ego. And it’s, I think, consoling itself that we’re going to achieve important policy goals — a tax cut or something.”

His family votes Democrat so it only makes sense for him to fall back into that default. However, I don’t think Comey will ever find peace until he admits that he let Hillary off the hook.

