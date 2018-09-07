Apple just permanently banned Infowars from the App Store

Only a day after Alex Jones was permanently banned from Twitter, the Infowars app — the final straw for Jones’ platform — has been permanently kicked off the App Store, also permanently.

Apple confirmed the removal with Buzzfeed by citing the App Store guidelines, which forbids “content that is offensive, insensitive, upsetting, intended to disgust, or in exceptionally poor taste.” Searching for the app within the App Store right now only brings up other apps unrelated to Infowars.

The snowball of Alex Jones’ social media accounts being banned or removed for the world’s biggest social networks has been building for a while now. Within the past month, Alex Jones’ personal accounts or Infowars branded accounts have been banned from YouTube, Pintrest, and Facebook, to name a few.

This story is developing.

