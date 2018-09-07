    True Pundit

    Mystery as Mueller Key Witness & Professor Who Used Papadopoulos To Set Up Donald Trump is Presumed Dead

    Posted on by
    Dead men tell no tales, especially about their role in trying to set up and take down U.S. President Donald Trump.

    The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday raised the prospect that the London-based professor who told former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos that Russia had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton may be dead.

    DNC lawyers wrote in court filings Friday that Joseph Mifsud, who spoke to Papadopoulos during the 2016 presidential election, “is missing and may be deceased,” Bloomberg News reported. The lawyers did not elaborate.

    The DNC stood by its claim in a statement to The Hill on Friday. The committee indicated that a private investigator had been used to find Mifsud, who had disappeared for months, and was told the Maltese professor may be dead.

    “The DNC’s counsel has attempted to serve Mifsud for months and has been unable to locate or contact him. In addition, public reports have said he has disappeared and hasn’t been seen for months. An investigator involved in our efforts to serve him was told Mifsud might be deceased,” DNC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

    The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday raised the prospect that the London-based professor who told former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos that Russia had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton may be dead.

    TheHill TheHill
