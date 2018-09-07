Mystery as Mueller Key Witness & Professor Who Used Papadopoulos To Set Up Donald Trump is Presumed Dead

Dead men tell no tales, especially about their role in trying to set up and take down U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday raised the prospect that the London-based professor who told former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos that Russia had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton may be dead.

DNC lawyers wrote in court filings Friday that Joseph Mifsud, who spoke to Papadopoulos during the 2016 presidential election, “is missing and may be deceased,” Bloomberg News reported. The lawyers did not elaborate.

The DNC stood by its claim in a statement to The Hill on Friday. The committee indicated that a private investigator had been used to find Mifsud, who had disappeared for months, and was told the Maltese professor may be dead.

“The DNC’s counsel has attempted to serve Mifsud for months and has been unable to locate or contact him. In addition, public reports have said he has disappeared and hasn’t been seen for months. An investigator involved in our efforts to serve him was told Mifsud might be deceased,” DNC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

Body Count # What? … Key Witness Likely Whacked Before he Could Tell Whether He Was Paid to Set Trump Up … https://t.co/gZRsbVfvtc — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 8, 2018

READ MORE;

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1