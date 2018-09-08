Trump says he could use the MILITARY to build his wall if Congress won’t fund

President Donald Trump said Friday that he’s considering using military resources to finish construction of his long-promised border wall instead of relying on Congress to fund the project through the Homeland Security Department’s budget.

He also wouldn’t eliminate the possibility of a government shutdown if Democrats continue to confound his efforts to appropriate money for the project on the U.S.-Mexico border.

‘We have two options,’ he told DailyMail.com aboard Air Force One as he flew from Billings, Montana to Fargo, North Dakota. ‘We have military, we have homeland security.’

He was asked specifically about using the Army Corps of Engineers as a taxpayer-funded construction crew.

Trump said he would prefer to fund the ambitious construction ‘the old-fashioned way – get it from Congress – but I have other options if I have to.’

He’s seeking about $25 billion.

The possibility of diverting Pentagon funding and assets to build a border wall is a hole card the president is holding but has never directly acknowledged before.

Two Defense Department officials told DailyMail.com in August that the Army Corps of Engineers could take on the task. – READ MORE

A group of House Democrats on Thursday urged Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to reject a request that he spend $450 million to build a section of President Trump’s border wall along a military base in Arizona.

The request from the Department of Homeland Security would drain Pentagon funds needed to rebuild the military services and fix aging military facilities, according to a letter to Mattis from Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., the ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee, and fellow Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee.

“It is utterly irresponsible and appalling that President Trump wants to take away funding for military readiness and infrastructure in order to spend it on his border wall,” Smith said in a statement. “We are trying to ensure that our men and women in uniform have the facilities and training they need to face serious dangers while defending our country. If Secretary Mattis follows through on this request, it would undermine those efforts.” – READ MORE