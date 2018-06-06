Apple CEO Tim Cook: Bowing to China Not in Conflict with Company’s ‘Values’

“Is it getting harder to follow the values that are important to you, as an executive, when doing business in China?”

That was the question posed to Apple CEO Tim Cook during a recent interview with NPR.

“No. No, not at all. The — we don’t — we never move off of our values,” Cook said. “Never.”

But when pressed on the specifics of what Apple has done – complied with China’s demand that Apple move Chinese customers’ iCloud data to Mainland China and shut down all virtual private network (VPN) apps in its App Store in China – Cook found himself leaning on convoluted explanations for questionable decisions made by Apple.

When asked if moving the iCloud data to servers in China gave the government there easier access to users’ personal information, Cook called it a “faulty assumption.”

Well that’s a faulty assumption that you’re making. The same encryption that Apple uses in the United States, and in the United Kingdom, and in France and in the UAE, is the same encryption we use in China. And you know, iMessage is encrypted end-to-end there and encrypted end-to-end here. And they never ask us to break that. – READ MORE

