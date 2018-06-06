Irritated Dem Rep tries to avoid talking about Bill Clinton: ‘I was 15 years old when that happened’ (VIDEO)

Some are now trying to distance themselves from the Clintons, with one attempting to sidestep the kerfuffle by going so far as to say he was just a kid when it happened.

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell says Bill Clinton should apologize to Monica Lewinsky — repeatedly if necessary — to make things right after the former president came under fire for saying he didn't owe her an apology over his handling of the scandal https://t.co/Zxw30PFw9w pic.twitter.com/RkbHndSRYA — CNN (@CNN) June 5, 2018

Appearing on CNN’s Outfront on Monday, Rep. Eric Swalwell was asked by Erin Burnett if Clinton should have resigned over the scandal, or stayed in office.

“Erin, I was 15 years old when that happened. I was raised that when you screw up and you make a mistake, you say ‘sorry’ and if that’s not good enough for the person you’re apologizing to, you keep saying sorry until they feel comfortable and you are recognizing that you made a mistake,” Swalwell said. – READ MORE

