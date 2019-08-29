‘Apologies are not enough’ — Eric Trump says he will sue MSNBC over Lawrence O’Donnell report

Eric Trump said Wednesday that his company would sue over a supposed bombshell reported by Lawrence O’Donnell on his MSNBC show on Tuesday evening.

“This was a reckless attempt to slander our family and smear a great company,” Trump tweeted. “Apologies are not enough when the true intent was solely to damage and cause harm.”

This was a reckless attempt to slander our family and smear a great company. Apologies are not enough when the true intent was solely to damage and cause harm. As a company, we will be taking legal action. This unethical behavior has to stop. @Lawrence @MSNBC https://t.co/i4X6CcdkCm — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 29, 2019

O’Donnell had reported that one source had confirmed from the president’s taxes that he had received business funding through guarantees from Russian oligarchs. Journalists generally do not report claims based on only one source.

“This single source close to Deutsche Bank has told me that Donald Trump’s loan documents there show that he has co-signers. That’s how he was able to obtain those loans and that the co-signers are Russian oligarchs,” O’Donnell told Rachel Maddow as she transitioned her show to his. – READ MORE