Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez films bizarre video admitting that climate change wakes her up at night. She’s also terrified of diseases escaping melting glaciers.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) says that climate change frightens her so much, she wakes up in the middle of the night thinking about it — even while on vacation.

On Tuesday night, the freshman congresswoman went on Facebook Live to answer constituents’ and supporters’ questions.

One person pointed out that they were very concerned by the notion of climate change, and the newly minted lawmaker agreed.

In a portion of the video — as highlighted by The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra — Ocasio-Cortez related to the question and admitted that she is greatly bothered by the idea, too. – READ MORE

