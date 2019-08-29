Ilhan Omar Demands United Nations Take Over America’s Border Crisis (VIDEO)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) demanded this week that the United States bring in the United Nations to handle the border crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, a move that would undermine the United States’ national sovereignty.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) says the *United Nations* must be brought in to handle the immigration crisis on America’s southern border Omar, who was accused this week of having an affair with a married man, lectured the audience about the “moral high ground” pic.twitter.com/1wxtgw7I9x — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 28, 2019

Omar made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking to her constituents during an immigration forum in south Minneapolis.

Omar, who was accused this week of having an affair with a married man, lectured the audience about losing the “moral high ground” on the issue of immigration.

“We should do what any other country does by dealing with this situation in a serious way,” Omar said. “So, we have to bring in the United Nations high commissioner on refugees, an agency that has the expertise and the training to handle massive flows of refugees humanely.” – READ MORE