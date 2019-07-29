Dems Denied the Border Crisis for Months — Now It’s the ‘Most Important Problem’ Listed by Americans

The American people see immigration as the most pressing issue the U.S. is facing currently.

Although congressional Democrats have swiped away any such crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border — many labeling it a “manufactured” crisis — that’s not how Americans view it any longer. As IJR Red previously noted, a CNN poll from June revealed that just over three times as many Democratic voters now see the border situation as a crisis — increasing from 23% to 74% believe it’s a crisis.

The American people seem sure it’s a situation that needs to be dealt with, as a recent Gallup poll conducted July 1-12 shows that “immigration” is the top issue facing the United States currently.

Asked what the “most important problem” is in the U.S., 27% of Americans pointed to immigration, — a record high, passing the June record of 23% — followed by the government and poor leadership garnering 23% of the mentions.

Additionally, the poll reveals that only five times since 2001 has issues topped 27 percent, including the economy in general, the situation in Iraq, unemployment, the government, and terrorism.