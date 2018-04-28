AP ‘Fact Checker’ Humiliated After North Korea Announces Plans to Denuclearize

In An Article Published By Major U.s. Newspapers, The Associated Press Last Sunday Claimed Donald Trump Was Inaccurate When He Tweeted That Day That North Korea Had Agreed To “denuclearization” Ahead Of A Future Summit Between Himself And Kim Jong Un.

Today, Trump’s tweet was proven to be true when the North Korean leader and South Korean President Moon Jae-in both signed a joint statement that specifically agreed to “complete denuclearization.”

“The South and the North confirmed their joint goal of realizing a Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapons through complete denuclearization,” reads the statement.

The statement was vague and did not offer specifics on “complete denuclearization”, but the declaration nonetheless represents the shifting of the tectonic plates on the Peninsula after nearly six decades of war.

And the specific phraseology proves Trump’s tweet below about “denuclearization” to be accurate.

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake News NBC just stated that we have given up so much in our negotiations with North Korea, and they have given up nothing. Wow, we haven’t given up anything & they have agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2018

Failing to recognize that Trump may have been tweeting about commitments not yet released to the public, the Associated Press last Sunday released a widely-published article charging Trump’s “denuclearization” claim was untrue. The piece, datelined in West Palm Beach, where Trump was staying at the time, was authored by Jill Colvin. – READ MORE

